Residents in Omaha neighborhood frustrated with nearby eyesore

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An eyesore that keeps getting worse: that’s how one homeowner describes a neighbor’s property in a Midtown neighborhood.

Living in the same neighborhood 45 years, Larry Herek has watched one nearby property change — and not for the better.

“Lots of junk — geez. Looks like something that belongs in a dump,” he said.

A privacy fence blocks part of the yard that’s canine-guarded. But the driveway is in full view, and it’s plenty full of stuff.

It’s junk to neighbors; but for Mike Elliott, whose mom owns the property, it’s parts for never-ending projects.

“I guess I don’t really notice it half the time when I’m doing it. You know, I’m just in such a hurry. I just kind of ‘throw this to the side,’ and it gets left there, and I never get back to it,” said Mike.

Like the trailer piled high and the camper he wants to remodel; or the party bus Elliott says he’s refurbishing for his favorite bar.

“Every time you drive by, he’s got another piece of junk here — it just keeps on accumulating,” Herek said.

Neighbors' complaints are being heard. The city sent the property owner a violation and cleanup order months ago, and if city crews end up doing the job, they won’t be strangers — they’ve been here before.

In the past three years, the city has cleaned up the property twice.

“I can’t afford to fight ’em,” Elliott said. “I’m not a bad guy, you know; I’ll clean it up. It looks bad — I understand that, you know, but give me time.”

If you ask Herek, he’s had plenty of time already, and that this is not the way to a green neighborhood.

A final notice was placed on the property Thursday; it’s scheduled for cleanup by city crews as weather and time permits.

