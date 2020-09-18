Police make second arrest in early September homicide at Motel 6

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A second arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on September 4.

Omaha Police responded to a Motel 6 near 84th and West Center Road for a report of a shooting Friday, September 4.

Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old male victim deceased, according to the release.

Police were able to arrest the suspect, 20-year-old Mason Beaverson without incident.

Beaverson was booked into Douglas County Corrections for manslaughter, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.

On Friday, September 18, Police arrested 18-year-old Trinity Hendrickson for tampering with evidence.

