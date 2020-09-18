Omaha teachers union responds to OPS move to in-class learning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday’s announcement from Omaha Public Schools that students will be returning to classrooms in coming days took many teachers by surprise, according to the local teachers union.

Teachers want to be back in class, but also want to be part of the discussion, said Robert Miller, president of the Omaha Education Association.

“Because when we all went virtual, it was the understanding that we would still be doing virtual learning up until second quarter,” Miller said.

Some teachers have reached out to the union indicating they will resign if asked to return to class, which could leave the district short on staff and in need of additional substitutes.

“It’s a double-workload, with less time to do it,” Miller said. “We have our colleagues in Lincoln Public Schools and Millard Public Schools saying that it’s a nightmare. And it’s going to be a struggle regardless which way you look at it.”

Some teachers have expressed concern, he said. Some are supportive of the decision, some are against it — but all want it done in a safe way.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.