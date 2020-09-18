Omaha Police arrest Krispy Kreme robbery suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were called to the Krispy Kreme off 72nd & Dodge streets on Thursday night after a man robbed the doughnut shop at knifepoint.

Kelly Hoaglin, 49, was booked into Douglas County Corrections to face charges of robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

At 8:32 p.m., OPD responded to store, where employees told the officers a bald man in a blue hoodie and jeans had entered the store, “brandished” a knife, and demanded money. After receiving “an undetermined amount of cash," the man fled on foot.

Following a brief search, a University of Nebraska-Omaha Police sergeant found a man fitting the employees' description near 67th and Dodge streets and turned the man over to OPD detectives.

