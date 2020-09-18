Advertisement

Omaha Police arrest Krispy Kreme robbery suspect

Omaha Police were called to the Krispy Kreme off 72nd & Dodge streets on Thursday night after a man robbed the doughnut shop at knifepoint.
Omaha Police were called to the Krispy Kreme off 72nd & Dodge streets on Thursday night after a man robbed the doughnut shop at knifepoint.(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were called to the Krispy Kreme off 72nd & Dodge streets on Thursday night after a man robbed the doughnut shop at knifepoint.

Kelly Hoaglin, 49, was booked into Douglas County Corrections to face charges of robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

At 8:32 p.m., OPD responded to store, where employees told the officers a bald man in a blue hoodie and jeans had entered the store, “brandished” a knife, and demanded money. After receiving “an undetermined amount of cash," the man fled on foot.

Following a brief search, a University of Nebraska-Omaha Police sergeant found a man fitting the employees' description near 67th and Dodge streets and turned the man over to OPD detectives.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Friday Sept. 18 COVID-19 update: 137 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

First Alert Weather

Tropical Storm Wilfred forms, list of names for storms runs out

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Rusty Lord
With the formation of Tropical Storm Wilfred Friday morning, we are officially out of names for the 2020 tropical season.

News

Nursing assistants near 3 car crash jump in to help victim

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Two nursing assistants put their training to work Thursday night after a serious three-car crash in Blair.

News

Daughter of murder victim raising money to help others

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Chen
It’s been one year since the father of an Omaha woman was murdered, he was the victim of a violent crime spree in Council Bluffs.

Latest News

News

Plans underway for long-awaited bypass for Blair’s Main Street

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Plans are being finalized for the Blair bypass. It comes about a year after a young boy died while crossing the busy road.

News

Murder victim's daughter helps others--10PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
It’s been one year since the father of an Omaha woman was murdered, he was the victim of a violent crime spree in Council Bluffs.

News

Nurse assistance help crash victim -- 10PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
Nurse assistants jump into action after a 3-car crash.

News

Arbor Day Festival is a go despite fire--10PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
Organizers have a plan and they’re sticking to it.

News

Safety measure in the making -- 10 PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
Plans are being finalized for the Blair bypass. It comes about a year after a young boy died while crossing the busy road.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Mix of clouds and smoke as Friday is the coolest day of the week.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
More clouds will move through today and limit our sunshine a bit more when combined with the wildfire smoke in the area.