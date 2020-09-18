Nursing assistants near 3 car crash jump in to help victim

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two nursing assistants put their training to work Thursday night after a serious three-car crash in Blair.

We were there as a young woman was rescued from a car, this was at 13th and Butler in Blair.

Moments before that though she was unconscious.

Witnesses say the driver of a pickup t-boned the car while turning. The victim’s car spun around and was hit twice before hitting a third vehicle.

The two CNAs heard the crash and rushed over to help.

“First, I made her put the car in park, make sure she was feeling ok. Checked her for any signs of bleeding and I just kind of jumped in the car after a while to sit next to her and examine her,” said nursing assistant Kaitlynn Tiersort.

“I was just talking to her, reassuring her, telling her everything is going to be ok and asking her questions like on a scale of 1-10 how bad is your pain,” said nursing assistant Ayriana Hardnett.

The two women say they were in the right place at the right time and were just happy to help until more first responders arrived.

Blair Police say the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening.

