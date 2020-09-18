Advertisement

Neighbors eager for Crossroads Mall redevelopment

NEIGHBORS REACT TO CROSSROADS REDEVELOPMENT PLAN
By John Chapman
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Back in August, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced plans to redevelop the Crossroads Mall.

There have been many discussions about redeveloping the dying mall over the years, but some people who live in the area are excited because this time things actually seem to be happening.

The parking lot at Crossroads Mall is still in use. Drivers lining up in the old Sears auto service garage to get tested for coronavirus.

Many people who live close to the mall are looking forward to the changes that will be made here.

A $500 million project will take the place of the old Crossroads. The mixed-use project will include retail restaurants, apartments and office space.

Mitch and Carla Jevne have lived a short walk from the Crossroads for close to 20 years.

“The last ten years there hasn’t been much activity at the mall and we’ve heard a lot of reports about development and then there was no development and so we’ve been anticipating some movement over at the mall and hoping the developer will come along improve the property and it would enhance our neighborhood as well,” Mitch said.

Carla used to shop at the mall. Carla says she won’t miss what the Crossroads has turned into.

“It’s kind of an eyesore just sitting there with nothing in it. I’ve never been a big mall shopper but I used to shop at some of the stores over there. Dillard’s, that was one of my favorite places before it died,” Carla said.

Carla believes bringing the mall back to life could also add a little more life to their neighborhood.

During the construction, once they really get into it I anticipate it will affect us in the neighborhood traffic-wise," she said.

Mitch and Carla were busy with a yard sale Friday. They have also been busy keeping track of what’s going on at the old mall.

“Actually following it on a daily basis. I’ve taken pictures of the fencing and sent it to friends and family and said its actually happening. Our kids all responded with all those gifts with demolition blowing things up saying dad needs to wear his demo day shirt."

Mitch and Carla are more than ready for the old mall to look like the new $500 million development.

Developers plan to get things started this fall, if everything goes as planned the project should be complete in 2024.

