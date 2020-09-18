David’s Evening Forecast - Summer warmth returns for the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few clouds rolled through the area this afternoon, but sunshine was the rule for most of the metro. That helped to warm temperatures into the low 70s after another chilly morning. Skies will be partly cloud this evening, with less of a smoky haze today. Temperatures will quickly cool back into the 60s after sunset, with overnight low once again dipping into the lower 50s.

A warming trend will kick in over the weekend, along with a breezy south winds. We may see some thin high clouds at times on Saturday, but a strong south wind will help to boost temperatures into the mid and upper 70s for most of the area. Winds could gust to near 25mph on Saturday, and near 30mph on Sunday. That wind will continue to warm us up on Sunday, with highs climbing to near 80 degrees.

The warm Summer-like weather continues right on into next week, with high temperatures climbing into the mid or even upper 80s for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. In fact, some areas could approach 90 degrees by Wednesday. A weak cold front will cool us down a touch for Thursday, dropping highs into the lower 80s, but we remain warm through at least next weekend. Unfortunately, rain chances remain slim to none through the next 7 days, likely leading to worsening drought conditions across the region.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.