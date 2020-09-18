Daughter of murder victim hopes to help others

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been one year since the father of an Omaha woman was murdered, he was the victim of a violent crime spree in Council Bluffs.

Now, his daughter is using the tragedy to help others who have suffered the same fate.

“He was adventurous for sure,” said Krysta Carlson.

They are the best memories Krysta Carlson has of her father.

“When we were kids, we used to ride 4 wheelers, it was just our favorite hobby to do as a family.”

But memories are all Krysta has now.

“My father was murdered by people he didn’t even know.”

Troy Petersen and April Montello Roberts, the pair seen in this drone video captured moments after a pursuit, Petersen is holding Montello Roberts hostage.

The two wanted in connection with a 3-day crime spree through Council Bluffs.

“They broke into his house and shot him,” said Carlson.

Steven Carlson was a victim of that crime spree, found dead in his Council Bluffs home on August 7, 2019. Police say he was shot three times by Peterson when he and Montello Roberts tried to break in.

“It’s not even like it was a personal attack you know what I mean?”

3 days earlier, Jerrot Clark was also murdered.

The violence ended in this stand-off when deputies shot Peterson dead and arrested Montello Roberts.

She pled guilty and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Despite the justice, Krysta says it’s still a struggle.

“I’m too young not to had a dad, you get mad, you get angry,” said Carlson.

Anger that grows when her father beat cancer, went into remission- only to be murdered months later.

“It’s almost like God gave him a second chance and it was completely stolen from him, that’s how I feel about it. I know in my heart my dad would want me to move forward in a positive way,” said Carlson.

So that’s exactly what Krysta’s doing.

“Maybe we can try to stop one of the act of evil, one act of violence.”

She’s designed two t-shirts with a message of peace and her father’s best memories.

She’s also set up a go-fund-me account. Money raised is going to the family crisis centers Western Iowa survivors of homicide and other violent crimes unit.

She says losing a loved one is hard enough, let alone one that’s been murdered.

“Little bit of weight lifted off your shoulders because that’s just a tough time. To add money on top of that it’s not necessary,” said Carlson.

Krysta hopes to raise at least $2,000.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.