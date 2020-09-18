Advertisement

Authorities evacuating Douglas County Courthouse

Authorities were evacuating the Douglas County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
Authorities were evacuating the Douglas County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities are evacuating the area around the Douglas County Courthouse because of a suspicious package.

Just before 3 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was advising people stay away from the area and in particular to avoid Harney Street between 15th and 20th streets.

The package appears to be a white USPS box in the curb area.

The Douglas County Courthouse was evacuated Friday afternoon, Sept. 18, 2020, after this suspicious package was found nearby.
The Douglas County Courthouse was evacuated Friday afternoon, Sept. 18, 2020, after this suspicious package was found nearby.(none)
LAUREN IS LIVE: Courthouse evacuated

Police are evacuating the area around the Douglas County Courthouse because of a suspicious package. Lauren Melendez is at the scene. Developing: https://www.wowt.com/2020/09/18/authorities-evacuating-douglas-county-courthouse/

Posted by WOWT 6 News on Friday, September 18, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for details.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police make second arrest in early September homicide at Motel 6

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
A second arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on September 4.

News

Neighbors eager for Crossroads Mall redevelopment

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By John Chapman
A $500 million project will take the place of the old Crossroads. The mixed-use project will include retail restaurants, apartments and office space.

News

Arrest warrant issued for Jake Gardner

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
An arrest warrant has been issued for Jake Gardner Friday, who is accused of manslaughter for the shooting death of James Scurlock on May 30 during civil unrest in Omaha.

News

Omaha auto-theft detectives make arrests, recover stolen items from multiple incidents at motel

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Detectives from the Auto Theft Department with Omaha Police made an arrest in connection to multiple auto thefts from a Motel 6 when during the investigation, discovered a cache of additional stolen property.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Friday Sept. 18 COVID-19 update: Inmate dies in hospital; 137 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

First Alert Weather

Tropical Storm Wilfred forms, list of names for storms runs out

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
With the formation of Tropical Storm Wilfred Friday morning, we are officially out of names for the 2020 tropical season.

Crime

Omaha Police arrest Krispy Kreme robbery suspect

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Omaha Police were called to the Krispy Kreme off 72nd & Dodge streets on Thursday night after a man robbed the doughnut shop at knifepoint.

News

Nursing assistants near 3 car crash jump in to help victim

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Two nursing assistants put their training to work Thursday night after a serious three-car crash in Blair.

News

Daughter of murder victim raising money to help others

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sharon Chen
It’s been one year since the father of an Omaha woman was murdered, he was the victim of a violent crime spree in Council Bluffs.

News

Plans underway for long-awaited bypass for Blair’s Main Street

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Melendez
Plans are being finalized for the Blair bypass. It comes about a year after a young boy died while crossing the busy road.