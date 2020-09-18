Authorities evacuating Douglas County Courthouse

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities are evacuating the area around the Douglas County Courthouse because of a suspicious package.

Just before 3 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was advising people stay away from the area and in particular to avoid Harney Street between 15th and 20th streets.

The package appears to be a white USPS box in the curb area.

The Douglas County Courthouse was evacuated Friday afternoon, Sept. 18, 2020, after this suspicious package was found nearby. (none)

