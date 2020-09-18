Authorities evacuating Douglas County Courthouse
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities are evacuating the area around the Douglas County Courthouse because of a suspicious package.
Just before 3 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was advising people stay away from the area and in particular to avoid Harney Street between 15th and 20th streets.
🛑Parts of downtown near the Douglas County Courthouse are currently being evacuated due to a suspicious package.— DCSO - Omaha, NE (@DCSheriffNE) September 18, 2020
AVOID HARNEY STREET BETWEEN 15th and 20th AND THE SURROUNDING AREAS🛑
The package appears to be a white USPS box in the curb area.
