Athlete of the Week: Fremont’s Alex Bigsby

By Rex Smith
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Fremont senior tennis player Alex Bigsby is the high school Athlete of the Week.

Last weekend, Bigsby won the Fremont invitational in No. 1 singles for the second straight year.

“It took a lot of confidence for me to kind of go out there and play the way I did. That was probably the best tennis I’ve played in like two years, I think. So, I think that was really awesome,” Bigsby said.

His coach, who also happens to be his dad Justin Bigsby, was very proud of the performance.

“The difference in the way he played last year to this year was significant. It was big. There was a confidence about his game on Saturday that we hadn’t seen prior to that,” Bigsby’s dad said.

Bigsby finished fifth at state in No. 1 singles in his junior season.

He and the back-to-back state champ, Ethan Neil from Papillion-La Vista, are the lone two returners this fall from last year’s top seven at the state championships.

“My goal is definitely to win state. I think me and the defending state champ, Ethan Neil, have had a couple back and forth matches in the last four years we’ve been playing each other, and I’m hoping this year that I’ll be able to take him down. We’ll see. It’ll be tough,” Bigsby said.

