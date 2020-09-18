Advertisement

Arrest warrant issued for Jake Gardner

Jake Gardner not yet in custody--6:30PM
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An arrest warrant has been issued for Jake Gardner Friday, who is accused of manslaughter for the shooting death of James Scurlock on May 30 during civil unrest in Omaha.

Gardner is also facing charges of use of a weapon to commit a felony, attempted first-degree felony assault and terroristic threats.

The charges stem from the decision of a grand jury that was reached earlier this week.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

