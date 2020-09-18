Arrest warrant issued for Jake Gardner

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An arrest warrant has been issued for Jake Gardner Friday, who is accused of manslaughter for the shooting death of James Scurlock on May 30 during civil unrest in Omaha.

Gardner is also facing charges of use of a weapon to commit a felony, attempted first-degree felony assault and terroristic threats.

The charges stem from the decision of a grand jury that was reached earlier this week.

