Arrest made in multiple theft cases throughout Omaha metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Detectives from the Auto Theft Department with Omaha Police made an arrest in connection to multiple auto thefts from a Motel 6 when during the investigation, discovered a cache of additional stolen property.

The investigation led Detective Barnes and Detective Dose to wanted felon, Royce Whittamore. According to a release, Whittamore had several outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants.

A search of two hotel rooms resulted in over $80,000 worth of stolen tools, multiple fictitious financial transaction devices and identification, an additional stolen vehicle, collectibles, backpacks, a rifle, and priceless family memorabilia.

According to the release, victims of the thefts were not limited to Omaha.

Whittamore was booked into Douglas County Corrections for his multiple warrants for shoplifting, theft, and forgery, multiple Theft charges, and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.