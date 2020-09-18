Apple Jack Festival pushes on despite barn fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Organizers have a plan and they’re sticking to it. Between flooding last year, a global pandemic, and Sunday night’s fire at Arbor Day Farm, there have been plenty of hurdles to challenge that plan.

“It pulled on the heartstrings. It’s our historic apple barn and we were very lucky, the winds blew in the opposite directions it only took out a small piece of it but none the less it put a damper on what we had planned,” Director of farm operations at Arbor Day Farm Adam Howard said.

The fire was a heartbreak for the farm which is on the verge of welcoming thousands of people over the next four weeks.

“We’re still totally strong, totally looking forward to a great weekend,” Howard said.

Nebraska City already planned to change the way the city-wide festival worked this year because of the pandemic.

“We didn’t even know if we were going to get to this day so we’re just really happy we can have a festival even if it’s going to look a lot different than it normally does,” Tammy Partsch with the chamber of commerce said.

The festival is spanning four weekends to keep attendance spread out. If you plan to go they ask you to pick one weekend that works for you.

Arbor Day Farm’s new Tree Top Village and apple picking should keep people in a safe environment. The city also plans to stream its parade for those who don’t attend in person.

“We need to figure out ways to have safe and fun activities for people to do so we came up with this idea,” Partsch said.

If all goes well, the city plans to continue this extended festival layout to maximize harvest season.

