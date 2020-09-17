Advertisement

Thursday Sept. 17 COVID-19 update: 96 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reported 96 new cases Wednesday and one new death.

The total cases in the community have reached 14,812.

A woman over 75 has passed. The total number of deaths in the county is now 181.

There have been 11,221 confirmed recoveries.

Lancaster County update

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 80 new COVID-29 cases bringing the community total to 5,388.

The county also reports two new deaths. The total number of deaths is now 23. A woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s have passed.

The county reported 2,180 recoveries.

Sarpy/Cass County update

The Sarpy/Cass County Health Department has updated the COVID-19 totals within its jurisdiction.

Cass County has had a total of 281 cases and 2 deaths. Sarpy County has had 3,241 cases and 23 deaths.

The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at yellow, which is a moderate risk of the virus spreading.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
COVID on Campus: At the largest universities, data varies widely and lacks transparency

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Jill Riepenhoff, Lee Zurik and Jamie Grey
Only around a quarter of the nation's largest universities publicly release active COVID-19 case information. Public health experts say the more data available, the better.

Covering COVID on Campus

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
Students, faculty and residents of college towns are asking for more coronavirus case information from local universities. InvestigateTV looks at the nation's largest schools to see what is and isn't being reported.

Omaha Public Schools staff to undergo regular COVID-19 testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Omaha Public Schools confirmed Thursday that staff will be required to under regular COVID-19 testing.

Twisted Sister singer to anti-maskers: Don’t use our song

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In a tweet Wednesday, Snider called the stunt “moronic,” and shared a video that was recorded by an upset customer inside the Target at Coral Ridge Mall in Fort Lauderdale.

House condemns racism against Asian Americans amid pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The House has voted to condemn racism against Asian Americans tied to the coronavirus outbreak.

Infection rates soar in college towns as students return

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dozens of infections have been blamed on off-campus parties, prompting university officials to admonish students.

‘The Batman’ resumes UK production after positive COVID case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.K. production of “The Batman” is starting up again after being shut down earlier this month when an individual tested positive for COVID-19.

Iowa Gov. Reynolds defends using coronavirus funds for staff pay

Updated: 5 hours ago
Gov. Kim Reynolds says there is nothing inappropriate about her decision to spend nearly $449,000 in federal coronavirus relief money on salaries for aides in her office, including her chief of staff and spokesman.

Trump contradicts CDC testimony on masks, coronavirus vaccine

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
President Trump on Wednesday pushed back on testimony that the CDC director provided earlier that same day.

COVID-19 danger continues to drive joblessness in US

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By PAUL WISEMAN
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week to 860,000, a historically high figure that reflects economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.