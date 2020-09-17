Thursday Sept. 17 COVID-19 update: 96 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reported 96 new cases Wednesday and one new death.

The total cases in the community have reached 14,812.

A woman over 75 has passed. The total number of deaths in the county is now 181.

There have been 11,221 confirmed recoveries.

Lancaster County update

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 80 new COVID-29 cases bringing the community total to 5,388.

The county also reports two new deaths. The total number of deaths is now 23. A woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s have passed.

The county reported 2,180 recoveries.

Sarpy/Cass County update

The Sarpy/Cass County Health Department has updated the COVID-19 totals within its jurisdiction.

Cass County has had a total of 281 cases and 2 deaths. Sarpy County has had 3,241 cases and 23 deaths.

The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at yellow, which is a moderate risk of the virus spreading.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

