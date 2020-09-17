Thursday Sept. 17 COVID-19 update: 96 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.
Douglas County update
The Douglas County Health Department reported 96 new cases Wednesday and one new death.
The total cases in the community have reached 14,812.
A woman over 75 has passed. The total number of deaths in the county is now 181.
There have been 11,221 confirmed recoveries.
Lancaster County update
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 80 new COVID-29 cases bringing the community total to 5,388.
The county also reports two new deaths. The total number of deaths is now 23. A woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s have passed.
The county reported 2,180 recoveries.
Sarpy/Cass County update
The Sarpy/Cass County Health Department has updated the COVID-19 totals within its jurisdiction.
Cass County has had a total of 281 cases and 2 deaths. Sarpy County has had 3,241 cases and 23 deaths.
The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at yellow, which is a moderate risk of the virus spreading.
