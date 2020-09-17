Thieves targeting political signs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Video shows some political signs are now the target of thieves.

It’s happening to people on both sides of the political spectrum.

Barton Winchester says his political sign was stolen from his front lawn around 9 Wednesday night.

The entire thing was caught on his nest camera.

“Somebody drove down the street, saw our sign, doubled back in the neighbor’s driveway and came back and grabbed it,” says Barton Winchester.

Winchester says he doesn’t think the theft had anything to do with his political party.

He says he thinks some teenagers stole the sign.

Winchester isn’t the only person to have a political sign stolen this week.

Susan Woertheim says her sign was also taken from her yard.

“We originally had it in the other part of our yard and then it was stolen so, I went up to the trump victory headquarters and got another one. at the same time our neighbors had three signs and they were stolen,” says Susan Woertheim

OPD says you can report your stolen political signs to them.

I spoke with city prosecutor Matt Kuhse.

He says it can be difficult to prove, though.

“Video cameras and ring doorbells and all that stuff is great but seeing the person do it is not the same as being able to identify the person who did it,” says city prosecutor Matt Kuhse.

Kuhse says his office sees these types of thefts every election cycle.

He says his office does take this seriously and those that steal the signs could rack up a number of charges.

“If they took the sign, it would be a theft. if they damaged the sign it could be a damage to property. It could even be possible that it’s trespassing on people’s property, as well. The key is we have to have evidence that we can use to prove that this person did it.”

Winchester says he knows it’s a long shot to find who stole his sign but says that doesn’t matter.

“I got on amazon first thing this morning and ordered a big flag that I’m going to hang up over my garage. if you’re going to steal from me, I’m just going to go bigger the next time,” says Winchester

