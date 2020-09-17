Suspicious person in costume spooks neighborhood kid

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a little early for Halloween but kids and parents in a West Omaha neighborhood are spooked by a suspicious person.

Someone in an eerie costume has been seen roaming the streets and cart paths in the neighborhood around Pacific Springs Golf Course.

There have been no reports of the person breaking the law or threatening anyone. But Angie Uttecht says her 12-year-old son was walking home from school yesterday and became frightened by the person.

“So, he just stared at him. He didn’t talk to him, didn’t approach him, he just stared at him. So, my son ran off and he was crying and running and so one of the neighbors pulled up next to him and asked him if he was ok,” said Angie.

Jeanne Dempsey, a neighbor said, “If he wants to walk around like that, that’s fine but take the mask off so people can see you. Or wear a face mask so some of your features are visible because it’s very frightening when all you see is this figure.”

This morning someone wearing a different outfit, but a similar face shield was questioned by an Omaha Police Officer in that same neighborhood. Police have documented their contact with the individual but without evidence of criminal activity, no incident report has been made.

