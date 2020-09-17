Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Cooler air has moved in as the smoke is still a factor

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day chilly but lows are right where they should be this time of year. After a morning in the 50s, we’ll jump into the lower 70s by the afternoon. If it weren’t for the thick wildfire smoke we would likely reach the mid 70s. Sunny skies would win out as well but the smoke will lead to hazy skies.

Thursday hazy forecast
Thursday hazy forecast(WOWT)

Air quality could be a bit of an issue as it falls into the moderate category. Most of the smoke should stay elevated again through.

Air Quality
Air Quality(WOWT)

Very small rain chances are in the forecast both Friday and Saturday morning but overall the vast majority of us will stay dry and continue dry into next week. Highs will be cooler in the 70s through Saturday before we jump back into the 80s and likely stay there through next week during a stretch of September heat.

Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(WOWT)

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Highs will be cooler for the end of the workweek, with temperatures only warming into the low to mid-70s Thursday and Friday.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Cooler but hazy end to the workweek

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
We’ll likely fight more haze tomorrow, despite the widespread sunshine expected. Highs will be cooler for the end of the workweek, with temperatures only warming into the low to mid-70s Thursday and Friday.

Weather

David's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
A smoky haze moving in this afternoon behind a cold front that slipped through earlier today. A north breeze pulling in some cooler temperatures for tonight, expect 40s and 50s by morning! Cooler but sunny conditions moving in for the end of the week.

First Alert Weather

Atlantic hurricane season most active since 2005

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has been a record-breaking one, as tropical cyclone names continue to zip through the alphabet. As of Wednesday afternoon, “Wilfred” is the one remaining name on this year’s list from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Breezy and mild again with a little more wildfire smoke in play

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:51 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Again we’re starting with some patchy fog but nothing that will cause many issues.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:54 AM CDT
Mostly sunny skies return Wednesday with highs topping out in the low to mid-80s.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Dry front Wednesday brings us a slightly cooler end to the workweek

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
In terms of any cloud cover, we should stay mostly clear overnight with lows dropping near the 60-degree mark. Mostly sunny skies return Wednesday with highs topping out in the low to mid-80s.

First Alert Weather

Hurricane Sally to make landfall Wednesday morning, dumping heavy rain along the Gulf Coast

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord and Mallory Schnell
Hurricane Sally continues to slowly churn off the Gulf Coast

First Alert Weather

Wildfire smoke causes hazy skies in the Heartland

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:27 PM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
The past few days, we’ve had periods of haze due to the wildfires burning out west. Thankfully, the smoke has been high enough in the atmosphere, we haven’t had any air quality issues yet.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A little more fog followed by September sunshine

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:12 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
We’ll start Tuesday with a little more fog in the area, especially in Western Iowa.