Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Cooler air has moved in as the smoke is still a factor

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day chilly but lows are right where they should be this time of year. After a morning in the 50s, we’ll jump into the lower 70s by the afternoon. If it weren’t for the thick wildfire smoke we would likely reach the mid 70s. Sunny skies would win out as well but the smoke will lead to hazy skies.

Air quality could be a bit of an issue as it falls into the moderate category. Most of the smoke should stay elevated again through.

Very small rain chances are in the forecast both Friday and Saturday morning but overall the vast majority of us will stay dry and continue dry into next week. Highs will be cooler in the 70s through Saturday before we jump back into the 80s and likely stay there through next week during a stretch of September heat.

