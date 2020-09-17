Advertisement

Ricketts faces pressure to reverse decision on emergency food assistance

Nebraska is one of only two states yet to extend emergency SNAP benefits
file photo
file photo
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People were lined up for blocks waiting to pick up some food at the Together Food Pantry; many of them told 6 News the loss of extra SNAP benefits is taking a toll.

“It was very helpful for us to have the food stamps,” Will Haley said. “The extra helps, but now it’s really hard for us.”

Haley’s is one of the estimated 45,000 households to have received emergency SNAP benefits, which were available up until August, allowing all SNAP recipients the maximum amount each month.

“What’s it like not having that?” 6 News asked Rosa Martinez.

“It’s really hard because my bills going up, paying rent and everything,” she said.

Despite mounting pressure, Gov. Pete Ricketts confirmed last week he wouldn’t extend the benefits and is now facing growing pushback.

“We’re doing a petition drive trying to get a couple of thousand people who are angry about this and who are affected by this to sign on and show the governor some grassroots need and support,” said Eric Savaiano, wit Nebraska Appleseed, noting the petition is just one part of what will be an all-out effort.

“We’re planning to continue pushing until hopefully, the governor changes his mind.”

While back in the Together Food Pantry line, Will Haley is very clear when asked what he’d say to the people making the decisions. “Give us back those benefits,” Haley said. “People need food to survive.”

6 News reached out to the governor’s office for comment and were referred to a previous statement by the Health and Human Services Department explaining the emergency SNAP benefits were for temporary use.

