Pottawattamie County schools team up to launch COVID-19 safety campaign

Students are returning to school in person today at Council Bluffs Community Schools.
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Community School District along with six other Pottawattamie County school districts have released a social media campaign to promote the use of masks in school.

The campaign is called “Together We Can.”

Council Bluffs Community School District, Lewis Central, AHSTW, Riverside, Treynor, Tri-Center, and Underwood launched a video today for the social media campaign. You can watch it here.

