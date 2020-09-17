Advertisement

Omaha to discuss extending mask ordinance

face mask
face mask(MGN)
By Harper Lundgren and Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City Council will discuss extending the city’s face mask ordinance during its meeting Tuesday.

Councilman Pete Festersen wants to extend the mandate until Nov. 24. The extension, officially on the council’s Sept. 22 agenda, is all that would change within the mandate.

If passed, the public hearing on the matter would take place Sept. 29.

The ordinance, which went into effect Aug. 11, was initially set to expire Sept. 15 but was extended to Oct. 20 at the council’s Sept. 1 meeting.

