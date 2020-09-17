Omaha Public Schools staff to undergo regular COVID-19 testing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools confirmed Thursday that staff will be required to under regular COVID-19 testing.

“This testing is being required by the district, following consultation with our health care partners, to protect both students and staff during this pandemic,” an OPS spokesman said in an email to 6 News.

The testing will be done through a partnership with Test Nebraska, the spokesman said, but other details, including the timeline for testing, are still being finalized.

The district has already required staff to wear face coverings and follow social distance guidelines.

