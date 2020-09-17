Advertisement

NorthStar Foundation plans expansion for high school kids

By John Chapman
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Now NorthStar will be able to help more boys expanding their current facility from 33,000 square feet to more than 50,000 square feet.

Ryan helped design a plan to put this 1946 piper cub in the lunchroom, this space is a welcome addition during this pandemic.

“Having that extra space has allowed us to be using about 12 percent of building capacity and yet spreading out students both during satellite day school and then in the after-school setting,” said Scott Hazelrigg, Executive Director NorthStar.

The new expansion will give high school students at NorthStar their own space, away from the younger children.

The focus at NorthStar is academic achievement, but officials here know there’s much more to effective learning.

“If you’re struggling with food insecurity, if you’re struggling with safety insecurity outside of these walls, then we know that’s even hard to care about school,” said Hazelrigg.

Shari Scott says right now it’s important for her to know her children are safe while away from home.

“You definitely don’t want them out in the pandemic,” said Scott.

NorthStar is currently working on another expansion for its younger students, they hope to open that new addition in February of next year.

