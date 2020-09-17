Advertisement

NHS: Animals confiscated from Scatter Joy Acres to be returned

Nine animals were seized from Scatter Joy Acres by the Nebraska Humane Society on Aug. 24, 2020.
Nine animals were seized from Scatter Joy Acres by the Nebraska Humane Society on Aug. 24, 2020.(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Humane Society officials confirmed Thursday they will be returning the nine “non-domestic” animals confiscated from Scatter Joy Acres earlier this month.

“Following discussions among the City Of Omaha, NHS, and Scatter Joy Acres, the nine nondomestic animals will be returned to Scatterjoy Acres,” a spokesman said in an email.

Additionally, Scatter Joy Acres said in a news release Thursday that citations against them had been cleared, but 6 News is still working to confirm that with the City of Omaha.

Scatter Joy issued a short news release Thursday afternoon: “Scatter Joy Acres has been advised that we meet the definition of a zoo. The nine citations have been dropped and the animals are to be returned as soon as it possible. Scatter Joy Acres is extremely grateful for all of the support we have received during this time most especially that of our legal counsel, Scott Lautenbaugh and his research team.”

Latest News

Coronavirus

Omaha to discuss extending mask ordinance

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Harper Lundgren and Gina Dvorak
The Omaha City Council will be meeting next Tuesday, September 22 and on the possible extension of the mask mandate is on the agenda.

News

NorthStar Foundation plans expansion for high school kids

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By John Chapman
Now NorthStar will be able to help more boys expanding their current facility from 33,000 square feet to more than 50,000 square feet.

News

NorthStar addition-5PM

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Now NorthStar will be able to help more boys expanding their current facility from 33,000 square feet to more than 50,000 square feet.

News

$1M bond for council candidate charged with sex assault of minor-5PM

Updated: 51 minutes ago
A judge set bond for David Mitchell, an Omaha City Council candidate accused of sexually assaulting a minor with an intellectual disability, at $1 million on Thursday.

Latest News

News

Political signs being stolen-5PM

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Video shows some political signs are now the target of thieves, and it’s happening to people on both sides of the political spectrum.

News

New home for veterans- 4PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
Roughly 20% of the homeless population in the country is veterans.

News

Pressure to reverse decision on emergency food assistance-4PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
People were lined up for blocks waiting to pick up some food at the Together Food Pantry; many of them told 6 News the loss of extra SNAP benefits is taking a toll.

News

Ricketts faces pressure to reverse decision on emergency food assistance

Updated: 1 hour ago
Despite mounting pressure, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts confirmed last week he wouldn’t extend SNAP benefits and is now facing growing pushback.

Crime

$1 million bail set for Omaha council candidate charged with sex assault of minor

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
A judge set bond for David Mitchell, an Omaha City Council candidate accused of sexually assaulting a minor, at $1 million on Thursday.

News

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: David Mitchell arrest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
In an exclusive video provided to 6 News by News Channel Nebraska, Omaha City Council candidate David Mitchell is taken into custody following the announcement of a grand jury decision Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in city chambers.