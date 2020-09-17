NHS: Animals confiscated from Scatter Joy Acres to be returned

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Humane Society officials confirmed Thursday they will be returning the nine “non-domestic” animals confiscated from Scatter Joy Acres earlier this month.

“Following discussions among the City Of Omaha, NHS, and Scatter Joy Acres, the nine nondomestic animals will be returned to Scatterjoy Acres,” a spokesman said in an email.

Additionally, Scatter Joy Acres said in a news release Thursday that citations against them had been cleared, but 6 News is still working to confirm that with the City of Omaha.

Scatter Joy issued a short news release Thursday afternoon: “Scatter Joy Acres has been advised that we meet the definition of a zoo. The nine citations have been dropped and the animals are to be returned as soon as it possible. Scatter Joy Acres is extremely grateful for all of the support we have received during this time most especially that of our legal counsel, Scott Lautenbaugh and his research team.”

