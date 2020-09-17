Nebraska, Iowa report unemployment claim update

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska and Iowa have released their weekly unemployment numbers.

Nebraska

The Nebraska Department of Labor reported 2,615 new regular unemployment claims filed last week. This is an increase of 6.6% over the previous week.

There were 1,278 new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims filed last week which also increased from the previous week but by 12.5%.

There were 20,981 continued weeks of regular unemployment claimed last week, a decrease over the prior week when 22,881 claims were filed.

Iowa

The number of initial claims filed in Iowa last week was 4,962.

The number of continuing weeks was reported at 65,653, which is a decrease of 5,300 from the previous week.

A total of $5,239,683.30 in benefits has been paid in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits last week.

