Drought improved after last week’s rain but drier days are ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last week’s rainfall has now fully been tabulated in the latest Drought monitor map that came out today. There was a little improvement noticed as the extreme drought category shrunk quite a bit. Overall we still remain very dry and are nearly 11 inches below average on rainfall.

Drought monitor and rainfall deficit (WOWT)

While last’s week rain did help, it wasn’t enough to fix the problems we have. The bad news is that we’ll likely see things get worse the rest of the month. Very few rain chances are in the forecast over the next ten days and the precipitation outlook for the rest of the month doesn’t hold much promise either. Warm and dry are likely to be the story for the majority of the second half of September.

Rain potential over the next 10 days. (WOWT)

Week 2 Precipitation Outlook (WOWT)

