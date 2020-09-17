Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Hazy again today, staying cool into Friday

By David Koeller
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A chilly morning around the metro as temperatures dipped into the upper 40s! After the cool start, a very fall-like afternoon with temperatures generally in the 60s to around 70 degrees. Skies became hazy again this afternoon as another plume of wildfire smoke drifted over the region. The smoke high enough in the atmosphere to keep air quality in the good range. Aside from the haze, we’ll see mainly clear skies this evening with temperatures quickly falling back into the 60s, and 50s by Friday morning.

Clouds will likely increase during the morning with a sprinkle or two possible, but the majority of the area will not see any rainfall. Clouds will also act to slow down our warm up once again, with temperatures in the 60s through the early afternoon. High temperatures likely top out around 70 degrees, which is a bit below average for the middle of September. A smoky haze is not out of the question for the afternoon as well. Things start to warm up for the weekend. More sunshine will help to boost temperatures in the upper 70s Saturday, with low 80s returning Sunday.

A more summer-like weather pattern takes over for much of next week, with mainly sunny skies and climbing temperatures. We’ll warm into the middle 80s on Monday, with upper 80s to near 90 possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. The area likely stays dry through the week, leading to worsening drought conditions once again. Temperatures likely stay in the 80s through the end of the week, with warmer than average conditions stretching through to the end of the month.

Warmer than average conditions through the end of the month
Warmer than average conditions through the end of the month(WOWT)

