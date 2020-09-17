$1 million bail set for Omaha council candidate charged with sex assault of minor

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A judge set bond for David Mitchell, an Omaha City Council candidate accused of sexually assaulting a minor, at $1 million on Thursday.

In court, prosecutors said he and the victim — a 14- or 15-year-old with an intellectual disability — had sex while both were living in the same foster home in 2014. Mitchell was 21 years old at the time.

Investigators say they met up with each other again last week.

Omaha Police said in a Tuesday news release that an arrest warrant had been issued for Mitchell, who was out on bond for a robbery charge in 2019.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.