Advertisement

Wednesday Sept. 16 COVID-19 update: 94 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reported 94 new cases Wednesday and two new deaths.

The total cases in the community have reached 14,716.

Two men in their 70s have passed. The total number of deaths in the county is now 180.

There have been 11,097 confirmed recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Sept. 15 COVID-19 update
Sept. 14 COVID-19 update
Sept. 13 COVID-19 update
Sept. 12 COVID-19 update
Sept. 11 COVID-19 update
Sept. 10 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Gov. Kim Reynolds allowing bars to reopen in four of six counties recently restricted

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Gov. Kim Reynolds is giving an update Wednesday morning.

Coronavirus

US outlines sweeping plan to provide free COVID-19 vaccines

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
In a report to Congress and an accompanying “playbook” for states and localities, federal health agencies and the Defense Department sketched out complex plans for a vaccination campaign to begin gradually in January or possibly later this year.

Coronavirus

Supreme Court to stick with arguments via telephone, for now

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
With 87-year-old Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg being treated for cancer and five of her colleagues also age 65 or older, the court is taking no chances that putting the justices in close proximity to each other might make them more vulnerable to catching the virus.

State

Only 26 percent of Iowans approve of Gov. Reynolds’ handling of pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
Only 26 percent of Iowans approve of Governor Reynolds' handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Iowa.

Latest News

National Politics

In town hall, Trump denies downplaying virus, casts doubt on mask usage

Updated: 5 hours ago
Face-to-face with everyday voters for the first time in months, Trump was defensive but resisted agitation as he was pressed on his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and why he doesn’t more aggressively promote the use of masks to reduce the spread of the disease.

National

Trump's handling of COVID-19 pandemic causes image to plummet internationally

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
According to a new report by the Pew Research Center, a median of just 15% of people in 13 nations believe the U.S. has done a good job handling the coronavirus crisis.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus deaths in kids echoes toll in adults, CDC says

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A detailed look at COVID-19 deaths in U.S. kids and young adults released Tuesday shows they mirror patterns seen in older patients.

National

World Series at Arlington, first time at one site since 1944

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Series will be played entirely at the Texas Rangers' new ballpark in Arlington, Texas, as part of a bubble agreement between Major League Baseball and the players' association, the first time the sport’s championship will be played entirely at one site since 1944.

Coronavirus

Experts worry as US virus restrictions are eased or violated

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
State and local officials around the U.S. are rolling back social-distancing rules again after an abortive effort over the summer, allowing bars, restaurants and gyms to open.

National Politics

Pelosi: House to stay in session until COVID-19 rescue pact

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will remain in session until lawmakers deliver another round of COVID-19 relief.