Advertisement

U.S. Transportation Secretary announces $1 billion infrastructure boost

By Alana Austin
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- Wednesday, the U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced a $1 billion infrastructure boost to communities across America.

There are 70 projects in 44 states, and half of these federal dollars will target rural areas. The funds are expected to go toward roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and other types of transportation projects.

“The Department of Transportation is constantly investing, reinvesting, repairing, and rebuilding the transportation infrastructure in this country, in partnership with state and local governments as well," said Chao.

Chao says this latest round of federal dollars focused on the needs of rural America due to these neighborhoods being historically underserved.

“We wanted to make sure that rural America was not overlooked, that it was not neglected, because once again, rural America forms an essential part of the transportation infrastructure of our country,” said Chao.

Although the Trump administration and House Democrats have been unable to strike a deal on approving a major comprehensive, bipartisan Congressional infrastructure package, Chao says there has been recent progress made on this critical issue.

“This latest $1 billion in BUILD grants came on top of about $36 billion that the president signed on March 27th in COVID assistance transportation infrastructure projects, so $36 billion dollars was given out basically in March, and we’ve since given out a number of another billion-dollar grant investment programs as well. So this administration remains very, very focused on transportation infrastructure, and we also want to address the long-neglected, overlooked needs of rural America as well," said Chao.

Chao says the funds will be distributed immediately and that partners at the state and local levels will begin putting these grant funds to use in the immediate future.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Nebraska Democrats announce Preston Love Jr. as write-in candidate for Senate

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
In an announcement Thursday from a popular north Omaha eatery, the Nebraska Democratic Party said it is backing Preston Love Jr. as a write-in candidate for U.S. Senate in the November election.

State

Former Nebraska GOP chairman Chuck Sigerson dies at 75

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:40 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Former Nebraska Republican Party chairman and former Omaha City Council president Chuck Sigerson has died after a decade-long battle with complications from a heart attack.

News

Sasse and Janicek debate COVID, police reform, and healthcare

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:35 PM CDT
In their first and only debate, incumbent Republican Senator Ben Sasse and Democrat Chris Janicek, a small business owner, faced off on the debate stage in Lincoln. The two candidates fielded several questions on foreign and domestic policies, including some of the most divisive issues in the country right now.

News

Sasse, Janicek debate

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.

Politics

Sen. Ben Sasse debates Democratic challenger Chris Janicek

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT
|
By Emily Dwire
Democratic challenger Chris Janicek will take on Republican Sen. Ben Sasse in a televised debate Friday night.

Latest News

Politics

Chris Janicek not backing down from Nebraska Senate race

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak and Brian Mastre
Embattled Democratic Senate candidate Chris Janicek is giving an update Monday ahead of the deadline to withdraw his candidacy.

News

Gretna mother celebrates medical marijuana on the November ballot

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT
|
By Emily Dwire
Crista Eggers is a fierce advocate for medical cannabis. This week she’s celebrating the measure making it onto the November ballot in Nebraska after enough signatures were validated in the state. She says it’s been a goal and a dream she and many others have worked so long for.

News

Medical Marijuana

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.

Politics

Brad Ashford won’t be a write-in candidate for Nebraska senator

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
Former Congressman Brad Ashford confirmed on Thursday that he will not be running against Sen. Ben Sasse as a write-in candidate on the November ballot, citing a lack of time to run an effective campaign.

State

Iowa SOS says absentee mailings breached voters’ information

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:23 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Iowa’s elections office has accused county officials who tried to make it easier to vote by mail during the pandemic of illegally breaching voters’ personal information.

Regional

Party disavows Kansas candidate who admitted to revenge porn

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT
|
By JOHN HANNA
The Kansas Democratic Party has declared that the 19-year-old nominee for a state House seat is “unfit” for office because of “alarming behavior” that includes admitting to circulating revenge porn.