Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Breezy and mild again with a little more wildfire smoke in play

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Again we’re starting with some patchy fog but nothing that will cause many issues. The morning sunshine will get rid of it quickly and we’ll jump into the lower 80s, even after the passage of a cool front this morning. That front will switch our winds out of the north and cause them to pick up. Gusts to 25 mph are likely.

Pleasant Wednesday weather (WOWT)

North wind kicks in (WOWT)

Less humid today (WOWT)

That front will bring some drier air in with it and will lower our dew points into the 50s this afternoon. It will also drag some thicker wildfire smoke back into the area from the north. That will stay elevated and should pose any air quality issues. It will create a bit more of a haze in the area though and there may be a bit of a smoky smell possible.

