Politicians, players show support after Big Ten votes to begin football season

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fans, politicians, and players all took to social media on Wednesday morning to voice their opinion on the Big Ten voting to begin the 2020 football season in late October.

President Donald Trump, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, and numerous players all tweeted after the announcement was made around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Below are a number of posts about the decision:

