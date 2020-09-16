Politicians, players show support after Big Ten votes to begin football season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fans, politicians, and players all took to social media on Wednesday morning to voice their opinion on the Big Ten voting to begin the 2020 football season in late October.

President Donald Trump, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, and numerous players all tweeted after the announcement was made around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Below are a number of posts about the decision:

Great News: BIG TEN FOOTBALL IS BACK. All teams to participate. Thank you to the players, coaches, parents, and all school representatives. Have a FANTASTIC SEASON! It is my great honor to have helped!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020

Words can’t express how proud I am to play for this state and university. From the beginning, my teammates and coaches have been preparing for this as best they could given the situation. I cant thank them enough for what each of them has done for this team. We will be ready. — Garrett Snodgrass (@GarrettSnodgras) September 16, 2020

Thank you to everyone from President @realDonaldTrump and parents of players to @UofNE_President, @coach_frost, and Mike Flood who successfully fought to bring @Huskers football back! https://t.co/1nYHuTQ3l6 — Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) September 16, 2020

WE ARE BACK ☠️🎈 pic.twitter.com/OAd3GK0RG7 — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) September 16, 2020

"The Big Ten is back!"



It's official, and things officially kick off Oct. 23-24. pic.twitter.com/vXt8JtOp6H — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.