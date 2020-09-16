Papillion Police Department promotes video series featuring personnel

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s the Papillion Police Department’s Motto, and now it’s also the title of a new video series that takes you inside the department.

Trenton Albers is the mastermind behind the new project.

“The police department is here to keep the community safe,” said Albers.

He says the “Policing with Pride” videos offer people a chance to go behind the badge - highlight jobs and duties and meet the men and women who do them.

“You’re gonna see the personality of the police department,” said Chief Scott Lyons.

Chief Scott Lyons is featured in the first video released just this week. In it, he discusses the department’s CALEA accreditation - a timely topic.

“It’s best practices, it’s policy-driven, all about training officers and it’s a lot of the current issues you see going on in society,” said Lyons.

Albers said, “Police have faced a lot more scrutiny, and I think this is a great opportunity to show people this is still your police department, and they have great motivations behind their job each day.”

Future videos will focus on things like recruiting, school resource officers, internet crimes, and more.

“It’ll vary from focusing on dimensions of the PD, but also tips and tricks we have for residents for crime prevention, and also meeting an officer,” said Albers.

Chief Lyons was drawn to the idea for a couple of reasons - one being the pandemic. It took away a lot of face-to-face interaction with citizens, something the department depends on.

“They tell us where the problems are, where they see the issues, and how we can fix those issues,” said Lyons.

His hope is that the video series will help bridge the gap.

“It’s giving us an opportunity to reach citizens where they are, it’s convenient, not staged, no pomp and circumstance, just a conversation,” said Lyons.

The plan is to post a new video every week or two to the Papillion Police Department’s social media pages, and on YouTube.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.