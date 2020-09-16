Advertisement

Only 26 percent of Iowans approve of Gov. Reynolds’ handling of pandemic

Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Only 26 percent of Iowans approve of Governor Reynolds' handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Iowa.

That’s according to a report by Northeastern, Harvard, Rutgers and Northwestern Universities.

The governor’s ranking is down from late April, when 52 percent approved of the job she was doing.

It also found 34 percent of Iowans approve of President Trump’s handling of the pandemic.

