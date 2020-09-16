One person with life threatening injuries after a shooting at 18th and Spencer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at 18th and Spencer St.

Omaha Police said they responded to a shot spotter activation but it was upgraded to a shooting when they arrived.

Three people were taken into custody when 6 News was at the scene. Police could not tell us how or if they were involved.

Also at the scene was a three-car crash. One neighbor said one of the cars was on fire and smoking at one point. Police wouldn’t say if the crash was related to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

