Omaha Police investigate homicide after Tuesday shooting victim dies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 31-year-old victim of a shooting near 18th and Spencer succumbed to his injuries Tuesday evening. Omaha Police are now investigating a homicide.

Omaha Police responded to a Shotspotter activation Tuesday evening where a 31-year-old victim was found suffering from gunshot injuries near 18th and Spencer inside a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

