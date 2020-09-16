Advertisement

Mask mandate extended in Lincoln through Oct. 31

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new Directed Health Measure in Lancaster County requires the wearing of face coverings in public areas through Oct. 31.

In a document posted to the city of Lincoln website, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department states the new local DHM, announced on Sept. 14, will not expire until October 31 at 11:59 p.m.

The DHM requires “all individuals age five and older to wear a face covering when they are in an indoor space that is open to the public unless six feet of separation can be maintained.”

The DHM also states that any business that is open to the general public needs to require all people over the age of 5 to wear masks.

Exceptions include:

· Is engaged in federal, state, or county government services in the location those services are provided;

· Is seated at a bar or restaurant to eat or drink, or while immediately consuming food or beverages;

· Is engaged in exercise and six (6) feet of separation cannot be maintained;

· Is engaged in an occupation preventing the wearing of a face covering;

· Is obtaining a service or purchasing goods or services that requires the temporary removal of the face covering during the service or the purchase;

· Is giving a speech, lecture, or broadcast to an audience so long as six (6) feet of distancing from other individuals is maintained and only while said speech, lecture, or broadcast is being delivered; or,

· Cannot otherwise wear a face covering because of a medical condition, a mental health condition, or a disability that prevents the wearing of a face covering.

