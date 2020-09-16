Advertisement

Gov. Kim Reynolds allowing bars to reopen in four of six counties recently restricted

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JOHNSTON, Iowa (WOWT) - Gov. Kim Reynolds is giving an update Wednesday morning on Iowa’s COVID-19 response. See the full livestream below.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Press Conference | September 16, 2020, 11:00 a.m.

Posted by Governor Kim Reynolds on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Reynolds opened her news conference with an update on the state’s COVID-19 data. She said that since Sept. 1 through Tuesday, more than 108,600 Iowans have been tested for the virus, with more than 99,000 testing negative and about 9,300 testing positive.

The state’s average positivity rate is 8.6%. Of new positive cases so far this month:

  • 48% are people ages 18-40
  • 24% are ages 41-60
  • 13% are ages 61-80
  • 12% are ages 17 and younger
  • 3% are older than age 80

The governor said 72 of 99 counties have a 14-day rolling average that is stable or decreasing, with 74 counties reporting a positivity rate of less than 10% and 14 counties reporting a positivity rate of less than 6%.

Reynolds said that in the six counties where bars were ordered closed Aug. 27, Dallas County is seeing a decrease in new cases; Blackhawk, Polk, Linn, and Story counties are stable; and Johnson County is beginning to stabilize.

“I continue to say this: Until there’s a vaccine, we need to continue to manage COVID-19 in the course of our everyday lifes,” she said, encouraging face masks and hand-washing.

Reynolds signed a new public health emergency proclamation effective today at 5 p.m. that permits bars that have been closed in Blackhawk, Dallas, Linn, and Polk counties to reopen and removes hours restrictions on alcohol sales in restaurants. Restaurants and bars in Johnston and Story counties will remain closed through Sept. 20, she said.

“Young adults are still the primary driver of new COVID-19 cases, especially in those two counties,” Reynolds said.

It also clarifies social distancing requirements in bars and restaurants throughout Iowa.

“This has worked well for rest that remained in these counties, and it will now apply to all open restaurants and bars,” she said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

