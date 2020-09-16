Advertisement

Health experts weigh in on Big Ten decision to play football

In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. Big Ten presidents voted 11-3 to postpone the football season until spring, bringing some clarity to a key question raised in a lawsuit brought by a group of Nebraska football players. The vote breakdown was revealed Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in the Big Ten's court filing in response to the lawsuit.
In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. Big Ten presidents voted 11-3 to postpone the football season until spring, bringing some clarity to a key question raised in a lawsuit brought by a group of Nebraska football players. The vote breakdown was revealed Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in the Big Ten's court filing in response to the lawsuit.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Big Ten football is back and that means the Huskers will take the field this fall.

The fans are excited to watch their team back at work but medical experts urging caution during their Saturday game day celebrations in the middle of a pandemic.

Husker fans say they will be watching the games the matter what.

But some say they will think twice before going out because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ll probably just watch it at home and have some friends over,” says husker fan, Tim.

Experts say those home parties or any type of large gathering is what they are the most worried about.

“It’s a concern. We want people to remember this is not a time to let up. We have some numbers that are trending in the right direction. Please make sure you do all the things you have done to keep yourself safe to this point. You know, the mask mandate remains in effect,” says Douglas County Health Dept. spokesperson Phil Rooney.

“Any sort of tailgate party, restaurants slash bar and in-home party with many people, there’s not going to be any mask-wearing,” says Dr. David Quimby, CHI health infectious disease specialist.

There won’t be any fans in the stands this year.

And each team will get to decide whether family members are allowed in.

Even with those restrictions in place, CHI infectious disease specialist Dr. David Quimby says social distancing shouldn’t go out the window during those football celebrations.

“Keep in mind that this is not necessarily gone. There were some scenes out of other college campuses this past weekend where there was no attempt at social distancing or separation or anything like that and that is not the best way to end a pandemic,” says Dr. Quimby.

Some fans say they’ll keep that in mind.

But they say they’ll still be out on gameday.

“I’m excited.”

chi’s infectious disease specialist Dr. David Quimby says the players won’t be that much more at risk of COVID-19 when they take the field.

He says they will be slightly more at risk than they are in the weight room or at practice each day.

