Fall Farnam Fest is a go with COVID-19 restrictions in place

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Blackstone Business Association announced that their free, all ages event, Farnam Fest 2020 will proceed.

Farnam Fest begins October 2nd from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. and will continue through Saturday, October 3rd from 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, the fest will be extended beyond Farnam Street and into the Blackstone neighborhood to promote distancing.

The event will kickoff with a Food Truck Rally and Dueling DJ event on Friday. On Saturday, visitors can shop the Marketplace, enjoy jazz in the vineyard, live music in the lot near 38th and Farnam, and a pet parade.

The following restrictions will be in place:

Attendants are required to comply with the Mayor’s mask mandate.

All volunteers will wear masks and gloves.

Limited admittance throughout the event.

Temperatures will be taken before entry.

All tables at each of the four activation sites are spaced apart by six feet.

The event has tripled its square footage from previous years to ensure room for social distancing.

