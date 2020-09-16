Advertisement

Eight Husker players drop suit against Big Ten

Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A lawsuit filed by eight Nebraska football players against the Big Ten has been dropped after the conference decided to proceed with a 2020 season.

According to a statement from the players, attorneys were instructed to dismiss the lawsuit, originally filed in August.

The statement is as follows:

“We cannot adequately express the gratitude we feel for the support we have received from Nebraskans and from others throughout the Big Ten Conference. We believe football is something that brings people together. It is immensely important to us that Coach Frost never stopped fighting for us. Although he was not part of this lawsuit in any way, we are proud of his efforts inside the Big Ten Conference to advocate for us and our team. We are proud to be in the Big Ten Conference and would like to thank everyone for standing behind us when it wasn’t easy. We are full of joy to play for our team, university, and fans across Husker Nation this fall. GO BIG RED!!!”

The eight players who filed the suit are Brig Banks, Brant Banks, Garrett Snodgrass, Garrett Nelson, Ethan Piper, Noa Pola-Gates, Alante Brown, and Jackson Hannah.)

They were represented by Mike Flood of Jewell & Collins in Norfolk.

The lawsuit sought nominal damages for breach of contract and hopes to declare the decision invalid and award temporary injunctive relief.

