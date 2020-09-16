David’s Evening Forecast - Cooler but hazy end to the workweek

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday started with temperatures right around the 60-degree mark. A dry front moved through the WOWT viewing area throughout the morning, with breezy winds shifting to the north behind.

Behind the front, smoke from the western wildfires moved in, creating a thicker haze in the atmosphere. Omaha’s air quality was downgraded from “Good” to “Moderate” this afternoon. Most of the smoke should be staying aloft, but you may catch a whiff of smoke every now and then – especially if you’re sensitive.

Smoky haze moves in from the north (WOWT)

Due to the northerly winds and the smoky haze, temperatures in the Metro stalled out in the upper-70s. Spots like Falls City still managed to warm into the mid-80s, while Norfolk struggled to make it into the mid-70s. Timing of the front contributed to the range in highs from northwest to southeast.

Despite the smoky haze, the skies (in terms of cloud cover) will be mostly clear tonight. This, paired with northerly winds, will allow temperatures to cool near the 50-degree mark.

We’ll likely fight more haze tomorrow, despite the widespread sunshine expected. Highs will be cooler for the end of the workweek, with temperatures only warming into the low to mid-70s Thursday and Friday.

Hour-by-hour forecast Thursday (WOWT)

A slight warming trend takes us into the weekend, with a bigger warm-up next week! Highs mid-week may climb near the 90 degree mark.

