Chick-fil-A testing new pimento cheese-topped sandwich

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A is menu-testing a new chicken sandwich in parts of North and South Carolina.

It’s called the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich. The company describes it as “savory, sweet and a little spicy.”

The creation combines the classic Chicken Sandwich with honey, pimento cheese and mild pickled jalapeños.

The company says the sandwich has been in development for more than a year.

It’s available for a limited time at select locations in upstate South Carolina and the Asheville, North Carolina area.

If you’re in one of those areas, you can check the Chick-fil-A app to see if your local restaurant is participating.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.