Big Ten votes to return to play

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Big Ten is reversing its decision regarding its football season in 2020.

Big Ten Presidents and Chancellors have decided to allow competitions this fall, following weeks of discussions and seeking guidance from the Big Ten Return to Play Task Force.

On August 11th, the Big Ten postponed all fall athletic competitions until 2021.

The conference was the target to national criticism for failing to thoroughly explain its decision to not play football in 2020.

Eight members of the Nebraska football team filed a lawsuit against the conference, while multiple league coaches challenged Big Ten officials to reconsider their stance.

The Big Ten hopes to begin to play the weekend of October 23, allowing teams to practice prior to their first game. The Big Ten joins the ACC, Big 12, and SEC as Power 5 conferences playing football this fall.

