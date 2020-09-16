Advertisement

Big Ten votes to return to play

The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played.
The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played.((Source: Charlie Neibergall/wsfa)
By Richard Ochoa
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Big Ten is reversing its decision regarding its football season in 2020.

Big Ten Presidents and Chancellors have decided to allow competitions this fall, following weeks of discussions and seeking guidance from the Big Ten Return to Play Task Force.

On August 11th, the Big Ten postponed all fall athletic competitions until 2021.

The conference was the target to national criticism for failing to thoroughly explain its decision to not play football in 2020.

Eight members of the Nebraska football team filed a lawsuit against the conference, while multiple league coaches challenged Big Ten officials to reconsider their stance.

The Big Ten hopes to begin to play the weekend of October 23, allowing teams to practice prior to their first game. The Big Ten joins the ACC, Big 12, and SEC as Power 5 conferences playing football this fall.

