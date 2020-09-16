Advertisement

Atlantic hurricane season most active since 2005

Active 2020 Atlantic hurricane season
Active 2020 Atlantic hurricane season
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sally made landfall around Gulf Shores Wednesday morning as a Category 2 hurricane. The last time a hurricane made landfall in Alabama was on September 16, 2004 – Hurricane Ivan.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has been a record-breaking one, as tropical cyclone names continue to zip through the alphabet. As of Wednesday afternoon, “Wilfred” is the one remaining name on this year’s list from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

After Wilfred, the Greek alphabet will be used.
After Wilfred, the Greek alphabet will be used.(WOWT)

September 10th is considered the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, which spans the months of June through November.

Tropical cyclone names are chosen by the WMO and recycled every six years, unless a storm name has been “retired”. This occurs when a storm has been particularly devastating. For the Atlantic basin, a combination of English, Spanish, and French names are included, alternating between male and female.

After Wilfred, the Greek alphabet will be used to name tropical cyclones. The last time – and only other time – this has happened was during the very active 2005 Atlantic hurricane season.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are two storms in the Atlantic Basin with a 50% chance of formation within the next 48 hours. One is situated in the SW Gulf of Mexico; the other is just south of the Cabo Verde Islands off the coast of Africa.

