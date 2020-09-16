Advertisement

A historic amount of talent catching the ball at Bellevue West

Thunderbirds practice
Thunderbirds practice(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It is really rare what’s going on at Bellevue West. The Thunderbirds have four pass catchers with power five scholarship offers.

Most programs would love to have one, and wouldn’t dream of two. But four, that is almost unheard of and it happened thanks to a recent offer from Iowa. After just one game the Hawkeyes offered freshman Daevonn Hall, who didn’t even know two months ago how this experience would play out coming to high school. So far, so good.

Iowa actually has connections to all players. Keagan Johnson will play Iowa, he’s committed. Micah Riley has an offer from Iowa and Kaden Helms also has an Iowa offer.

Three by the way consider themselves receivers, and one a tight end. They all normally line up like receivers split out from the offensive line.

It’s been a strange start to the year for this group. As we enter week four they’ve only played one game. That will change Friday night when Bellevue West visits undefeated Millard South. The Patriots come in off a big win against Millard West.

