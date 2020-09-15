Advertisement

Wildfire smoke brings hazy skies to the Heartland

Jet stream bringing smoke to other parts of the country
Jet stream bringing smoke to other parts of the country(WOWT)
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The past few days, we’ve had periods of haze due to the wildfires burning out west. The haze was enough to cut a few degrees off high temperatures Monday afternoon… Keeping the Metro in the upper-70s rather than the low to mid-80s.

Thankfully, the smoke has been high enough in the atmosphere, we haven’t had any air quality issues yet. The same - of course - can’t be said for those living along the west coast where air quality is deemed “Unhealthy” to “Hazardous".

Tuesday's Air Quality
Tuesday's Air Quality(WOWT)

Back here in the Heartland, smoke in the air can create more vibrant sunrises and sunsets. This is somewhat similar to how clouds can add to the look of a sunrise or sunset as well.

Smoke adds extra particles in the atmosphere. As the sun rises and sets, it travels a farther distance due to its angle. Oranges and reds are colors with longer wavelengths, meaning they can often make it through the smoke, while the other colors are scattered and filtered out. The oranges and reds are what reaches our eyes.

If you’ve noticed the sun looking more red around sunrise or sunset, this would be why. In fact, viewer David Rickers captured this photo of a red-hued sunset at Branched Oak Lake on Monday.

Monday's sunset
Monday's sunset(David Rickers)

This smoke will likely be sticking with us this week, becoming a bit thicker Wednesday into Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Hurricane Sally to make landfall Wednesday morning, bringing heavy rain to the Gulf Coast

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Rusty Lord and Mallory Schnell
Hurricane Sally continues to slowly churn off the Gulf Coast

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A little more fog followed by September sunshine

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
We’ll start Tuesday with a little more fog in the area, especially in Western Iowa.

First Alert Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
After a little patchy fog, we should see plenty of sunshine Tuesday.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Warm week ahead with hazy skies

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Hazy skies this evening, otherwise quiet and warm conditions stretch through much of the week.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Warm week ahead with hazy skies

Updated: 22 hours ago
Hazy skies this evening, otherwise quiet and warm conditions stretch through much of the week.

First Alert Weather

Category 1 Hurricane Sally now spinning in the Gulf of Mexico

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:47 AM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly and Rusty Lord
The Northern Gulf Coast is bracing for yet another potential hurricane landfall with Southeast Louisiana and Coastal Mississippi in the path.

First Alert Weather

Wildfire smoke likely to impact our area this week

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:46 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Wildfire smoke will be in the area a good portion of the week

First Alert Weather

Wildfire smoke

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:42 AM CDT
Wildfire smoke will be in the area a good portion of the week

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Patchy fog to start the day as we start a beautiful week

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:17 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
We’ll start the day with some patchy fog in the area as temperatures start in the 50s for most of us.

First Alert Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:52 AM CDT
We’ll do it all again Monday and Tuesday, with sunny skies and highs in the lower-80s.