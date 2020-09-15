Advertisement

Tuesday Sept. 15 COVID-19 update: 11 new cases in Mills County

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Mills County update

Mills County has reported 11 new cases since its last report on September 8th.

The County total has reached 149 total cases and remains at 1 death.

A total of 112 recoveries was reported.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reported 77 new cases Tuesday and no new deaths.

The total cases in the community have reached 14,622. The total number of deaths remains at 178.

There have been 11,014 confirmed recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Sept. 14 COVID-19 update
Sept. 13 COVID-19 update
Sept. 12 COVID-19 update
Sept. 11 COVID-19 update
Sept. 10 COVID-19 update
Sept. 9 COVID-19 update
Sept. 8 COVID-19 update

