Tuesday Sept. 15 COVID-19 update: 11 new cases in Mills County

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Mills County update

Mills County has reported 11 new cases since its last report on September 8th.

The County total has reached 149 total cases and remains at 1 death.

A total of 112 recoveries was reported.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reported 77 new cases Tuesday and no new deaths.

The total cases in the community have reached 14,622. The total number of deaths remains at 178.

There have been 11,014 confirmed recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

