Advertisement

South Omaha funeral home reopens after fire

A South Omaha funeral home is back open less than a month after a fire destroyed their old building. The owner says nothing was going to stand in his way of helping families lay their loved ones to rest.
A South Omaha funeral home is back open less than a month after a fire destroyed their old building. The owner says nothing was going to stand in his way of helping families lay their loved ones to rest.(WOWT)
By Leigh Waldman
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A South Omaha funeral home is back open less than a month after a fire destroyed their old building. The owner says nothing was going to stand in his way of helping families lay their loved ones to rest.

“It’s just uh, very humbling, amazing.”

Sitting in his new building Mike Hoy can’t help but be thankful for the space.

“We are able to offer our families much more in this building so that makes me feel good at least,” said Hoy.

Hoy first opened Good Shepherd’s funeral home four years ago this month, but it was less than a month ago when a fire broke out in the South Omaha funeral home.

“It was, uh, very difficult to sit there and watch that,” said Hoy.

Fire crews worked for an hour to get the two-alarm blaze under control, all while the remains of people’s loved ones were inside.

With a background in law enforcement, that was the most difficult part for Hoy.

“I’m used to quickly responding to problems, and in this situation not being able to do that, that was every bit as difficult for me not being able to go in there and get those people,” said Hoy.

Luckily OFD got them out before the fire reached them.

Hoy’s brick building suffered $80,000 damage and another $75,000 of damage to the contents inside.

“The geographic location was harder to leave than the building itself. There are very few mortuaries east of 50th St. in Omaha now,” said Hoy.

He was able to move into this new location this week and he already has funeral services lined up.

“It’s not a benefit by any means because of the loss that occurred down on 24th but we’ll be able to continue that ministry to the families that we serve,” said Hoy.

Those families rallied around him and his business during the last few weeks, giving him the strength to move forward.

“I think years of supporting them, they were more than glad to turn that around and support us,” said Hoy.

It wasn’t only the community that helped, a competing funeral home director helped Hoy secure his new location.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Hurricane Sally to make landfall Wednesday morning, bringing heavy rain to the Gulf Coast

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Rusty Lord and Mallory Schnell
Hurricane Sally continues to slowly churn off the Gulf Coast

Forecast

Wildfire smoke brings hazy skies to the Heartland

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
The past few days, we’ve had periods of haze due to the wildfires burning out west. Thankfully, the smoke has been high enough in the atmosphere, we haven’t had any air quality issues yet.

News

Open Door Mission postpones produce box this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The Open Door Mission announced the postponement of their weekly produce boxes on Facebook Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Tuesday Sept. 15 COVID-19 update: 11 new cases in Mills County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Latest News

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A little more fog followed by September sunshine

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
We’ll start Tuesday with a little more fog in the area, especially in Western Iowa.

News

Bellevue veteran learns contractor not up to code

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
A Bellevue homeowner learned an expensive lesson in background checks.

News

New health measures allow Omaha couple their dream wedding

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
One couple will be able to host everyone they want at their wedding which has been delayed and rescheduled due to COVID-19.

News

Red flags for homeowners

Updated: 16 hours ago
A Bellevue homeowner learned an expensive lesson in background checks.

News

Phase 4 weddings & receptions

Updated: 16 hours ago
One couple will be able to host everyone they want at their wedding which has been delayed and rescheduled due to COVID-19.

News

EXCLUSIVE: Bellevue Police use realistic simulators to train officers on de-escalation

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
The use of force by police officers is coming under scrutiny across the country. In a 6 News exclusive, reporter Leigh Waldman steps inside of a state-of-the-art simulator that makes traditional police training a thing of the past.