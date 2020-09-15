South Omaha funeral home reopens after fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A South Omaha funeral home is back open less than a month after a fire destroyed their old building. The owner says nothing was going to stand in his way of helping families lay their loved ones to rest.

“It’s just uh, very humbling, amazing.”

Sitting in his new building Mike Hoy can’t help but be thankful for the space.

“We are able to offer our families much more in this building so that makes me feel good at least,” said Hoy.

Hoy first opened Good Shepherd’s funeral home four years ago this month, but it was less than a month ago when a fire broke out in the South Omaha funeral home.

“It was, uh, very difficult to sit there and watch that,” said Hoy.

Fire crews worked for an hour to get the two-alarm blaze under control, all while the remains of people’s loved ones were inside.

With a background in law enforcement, that was the most difficult part for Hoy.

“I’m used to quickly responding to problems, and in this situation not being able to do that, that was every bit as difficult for me not being able to go in there and get those people,” said Hoy.

Luckily OFD got them out before the fire reached them.

Hoy’s brick building suffered $80,000 damage and another $75,000 of damage to the contents inside.

“The geographic location was harder to leave than the building itself. There are very few mortuaries east of 50th St. in Omaha now,” said Hoy.

He was able to move into this new location this week and he already has funeral services lined up.

“It’s not a benefit by any means because of the loss that occurred down on 24th but we’ll be able to continue that ministry to the families that we serve,” said Hoy.

Those families rallied around him and his business during the last few weeks, giving him the strength to move forward.

“I think years of supporting them, they were more than glad to turn that around and support us,” said Hoy.

It wasn’t only the community that helped, a competing funeral home director helped Hoy secure his new location.

#NEWTODAY After a fire less than a month ago destroyed Good Shepherd Funeral Home, they've just moved into a new space. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/EwyWR1BvHg — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) September 15, 2020

