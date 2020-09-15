Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A little more fog followed by September sunshine

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll start Tuesday with a little more fog in the area, especially in Western Iowa. Once again the morning sunshine will burn that off and send highs into the lower 80s. Southwest winds at 10-20 mph will try to gust to near 30 mph. The only thing to get in the way of beautiful day will be the smoke streaming overhead from western wildfires. That will create a bit of a haze at times.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)
Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)

We’ll once again have some smoke streaming overhead from the wildfires in the western states. I expect it to stay elevated and not reduce our air quality today. Smoke will likely thicken up a bit starting Wednesday and last into Friday as a cold front pushes more to the south. This could cause a dip in air quality.

Latest smoke across the country
Latest smoke across the country(WOWT)

Highs in the 80s will continue through Wednesday before 70s enter the forecast starting Thursday. Overall I expect great September weather to continue over the next 7-10 days.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
After a little patchy fog, we should see plenty of sunshine Tuesday.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Warm week ahead with hazy skies

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Hazy skies this evening, otherwise quiet and warm conditions stretch through much of the week.

Weather

Warm week ahead with hazy skies

Updated: 13 hours ago
Hazy skies this evening, otherwise quiet and warm conditions stretch through much of the week.

First Alert Weather

Category 1 Hurricane Sally now spinning in the Gulf of Mexico

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Clay Ostarly and Rusty Lord
The Northern Gulf Coast is bracing for yet another potential hurricane landfall with Southeast Louisiana and Coastal Mississippi in the path.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Wildfire smoke likely to impact our area this week

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Wildfire smoke will be in the area a good portion of the week

Weather

Wildfire smoke

Updated: 21 hours ago
Wildfire smoke will be in the area a good portion of the week

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Patchy fog to start the day as we start a beautiful week

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:17 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
We’ll start the day with some patchy fog in the area as temperatures start in the 50s for most of us.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:52 AM CDT
We’ll do it all again Monday and Tuesday, with sunny skies and highs in the lower-80s.

Forecast

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Dry skies and warmer temperatures kick off the workweek

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
We’ll do it all again Monday and Tuesday, with sunny skies and highs in the lower-80s. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day – in the mid-80s, before we take a slight dip back into the 70s for the end of the workweek after a dry front slides through.

Weather

Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT
We started Sunday in the 40s and 50s and warmed nicely into the 70s and 80s! Outside of a thin veil of wildfire smoke/haze, sunny skies have dominated. We'll drop down into 50s overnight with highs back in the 80s through Wednesday!