Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A little more fog followed by September sunshine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll start Tuesday with a little more fog in the area, especially in Western Iowa. Once again the morning sunshine will burn that off and send highs into the lower 80s. Southwest winds at 10-20 mph will try to gust to near 30 mph. The only thing to get in the way of beautiful day will be the smoke streaming overhead from western wildfires. That will create a bit of a haze at times.

We’ll once again have some smoke streaming overhead from the wildfires in the western states. I expect it to stay elevated and not reduce our air quality today. Smoke will likely thicken up a bit starting Wednesday and last into Friday as a cold front pushes more to the south. This could cause a dip in air quality.

Highs in the 80s will continue through Wednesday before 70s enter the forecast starting Thursday. Overall I expect great September weather to continue over the next 7-10 days.

