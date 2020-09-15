Advertisement

Open Door Mission postpones produce box this week

(WOWT)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Open Door Mission announced the postponement of their weekly produce boxes on Facebook Tuesday.

The post reads in part, “The trucks we anticipated this morning ended up in different states and due to circumstances out of our control, we will not be receiving new boxes in the coming weeks.”

According to the post, updates will be announced on their social media pages.

PRODUCE BOX UPDATE ​We are disappointed to announce that the weekly produce box giveaways will be postponed until...

Posted by Open Door Mission on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

